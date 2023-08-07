IIM Bangalore incubation arm collaborates with Goldman Sachs 10000 women

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) IIM Bangalore's incubation arm NSRCEL in collaboration with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women on Monday announced the launch of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women Finance for Growth initiative in the country.

Advertisment

The initiative is designed to equip women entrepreneurs with an enhanced understanding of business finance and provide mentoring and networking opportunities to accelerate their fundraising journey, a statement said.

The first cohort of the initiative commenced on August 7, it said.

10,000 Women Finance for Growth offers intensive finance education, tailored mentorship, and exclusive networking opportunities.

Advertisment

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women Finance for Growth comprises three modules. Participants first take a basic finance module currently open for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women graduates in India, as per the statement.

Upon successful completion of the first module, a second advanced finance module will be made available for a select group of high potential women entrepreneurs, it said, adding the final module will include bespoke mentoring from IIMB faculty members, finance industry experts, bankers, venture capitalists and angel investors, to provide practical learnings and advice tailored to the specific needs of each entrepreneur.

* * * * * * Virtus Motors launches two new EV models * Electric vehicle maker Virtus Motors on Monday announced the launch of two new models of its electric cycle, Alpha A and Alpha I, starting at Rs 15,999 to mark its seventh anniversary .

Advertisment

The two new e-bikes come with an 8 Ah capacity fixed battery pack, and offer a single level of pedal assist and throttle, the company said.

Also, with a segment-first 1-inch LCD display that is conveniently placed next to the throttle grips, both of the new additions provide riders with real-time information, improving the riding experience as a whole, it said.

The company said through the MRP of the new products was originally set at Rs 24,999, it will be reduced to Rs 15,999 for the first 50 customers, Rs 17,999 for the first100 customers, and Rs 19,999 for the remaining consumers as part of a special discount during the launch. PTI IAS MR