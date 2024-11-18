IIM-C joins hands with Ivey Publishing to distribute India-focused biz cases globally

Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) IIM Calcutta has entered into a strategic partnership with Ivey Publishing, the publishing division of globally known Ivey Business School at Canada’s Western University to bring its collection of India-focused business case studies to an international audience.

This collaboration between IIM Calcutta Case Research Centre and Ivey Business School will expand access to real-world cases, offering critical insights into the unique challenges, strategies, and innovations which shaped the Indian business landscape, the IIM C said in a statement on Monday.

It said that through this partnership, the premier Indian B-school will bring its extensive case library “comprising over 150 business cases and teaching notes developed since the centre was founded in 2012” to the global stage for the first time.

As the world's second-largest publisher of case studies, Ivey Publishing is renowned for its rigorous approach to developing high-quality learning materials that promote case-based education.

"This partnership enhances Ivey's repository by incorporating cases from one of India's leading business schools, further enriching the international academic and business communities with deep insights into Indian market intricacies,” the statement said. PTI SUS NN