IIM Calcutta climbs to 41st spot globally in Financial Times Masters rankings

Kolkata, Sep 8 (PTI) IIM Calcutta has secured the 41st position globally in the Financial Times Masters in Management (MIM) Rankings 2025 for its flagship two-year MBA programme, climbing 15 places from its 56th rank last year.

Among the Indian Institutes of Management, IIM Calcutta stood third overall, a statement said on Monday.

It was ranked second in the Alumni Network and International Board parameters, and third in categories such as careers service, aims achieved, weighted salary, international course experience, and overall satisfaction.

The FT MIM rankings are closely watched as they benchmark business schools on parameters such as graduate salary growth, career progression, research, and international diversity.

They play a significant role in influencing the decisions of prospective students, recruiters, and funding bodies, while also reflecting the return on investment of such programmes.