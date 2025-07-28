IIM-Calcutta partners with UAE-India CEPA Council to help ventures scale up ops

Kolkata, Jul 28 (PTI) IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP) partnered with the UAE-India CEPA Council (UICC) for enabling ventures to scale up operations and expand, a statement said on Monday.

The partnership aims to facilitate a structured pathway for entrepreneurial talent at IIM-Calcutta to engage with the UAE's ecosystem, unlocking new avenues for international growth, it said.

"IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park has been instrumental in driving inclusive entrepreneurship and nurturing scalable models across eastern India. We are proud to welcome IIMCIP into the CEPA Start-up Series network," UICC director Ahmed Aljneibi said.

"This partnership opens a powerful gateway for start-ups in this region to think globally and plug into the UAE's dynamic innovation economy," he said.

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park CEO Subhrangshu Sanyal said the partnership is a timely step toward expanding the global outlook of India's entrepreneurs.

"At IIMCIP, we focus on building impact-driven ventures with strong fundamentals. The CEPA Start-up Series will offer our founders access to valuable mentorship, cross-border exposure and soft-landing support in the UAE, a region known for backing bold and transformative ideas," he said. PTI SUS SOM