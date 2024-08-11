IIM-K to host 'Coop Pitch 2024' for youth entrepreneurship

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) will host 'Coop Pitch 2024', a competition aimed at promoting cooperative entrepreneurship among youth, from October 16-18, 2024.

Organised by ICA Domus Trust (IDT) and Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS) Limited, the event is part of ULCCS' centenary celebrations.

The competition will focus on five key areas: agri-tech and safe food, care economy and social sector, platform cooperatives, sustainability and green economy, and education and skills, an official statement said.

Participants will engage in hands-on activities guided by experts in cooperative business models.

The top three teams will receive cash prizes totalling Rs 1,00,000, with the first prize being Rs 50,000, second Rs 30,000, and third Rs 20,000, the statement added.

Winners will also benefit from a year-long mentorship program to help develop their cooperative enterprises.