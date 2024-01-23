IIM Kashipur to organize agri startup expo on Jan 27-28

Rudrapur, Jan 23 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur will organize the 7th edition of its annual agricultural fair and startup expo named 'Uttishth 2024' on January 27-28.

The two-day event aims to bring together agricultural startups and industry stakeholders on one platform, IIM Kashipur said in a release.

The fair is likely to witness participation of over 2,000 B-school students, talks between 20 VCs and entrepreneurs, over 10,000 visitors and over 100 startups, it said.

Experts will discuss entrepreneurship in the agricultural sector at the event which will also feature a startup expo and other attractive activities.

It is being organized by the Foundation for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (FIED), and e-Cell of IIM Kashipur, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare. PTI CORR ALM DRR