IIM Lucknow EIC incubates start-up to ease competitive exam preparation

Lucknow, Mar 4 (PTI) IIM Lucknow’s Enterprise Incubation Centre has onboarded a start-up, ProntoStart Pvt. Ltd, which aims to integrate competitive examination preparations with the college curriculum of students.

The start-up has been founded by three IIM Lucknow students, Mayank Nalin, Mihir M Shingala, Abhishek Singh, and an expert in the field of civil services preparation Mitrapal Aswal, a statement said.

ProntoStart co-founder Mitrapal said that the idea behind the start-up is to integrate preparations for competitive exams and college placements pan-India so that students need not take a career break.

Currently, most of the aspirants start these preparations after completing their undergraduate and master’s courses, in turn losing multiple peak years of their youth, he added.

The startup will help youngsters save precious years of their youth through customized solutions, the statement said. PTI HG MR