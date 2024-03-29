IIM Mumbai, Starburst collaborate to boost aerospace, new space, defence startups

Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI) European accelerator Starburst has formed a strategic collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management-Mumbai for promoting aerospace, new space, and defence (ASD) startups in India.

Aimed at cultivating an ASD ecosystem centred around the prestigious B-School in India's financial capital, the alliance would provide vital support and resources to ASD startups across the nation, a statement said on Friday.

The partnership comes amid India seeing growth and transformation within the aerospace, new space, and defence sectors, it added.

"This strategic collaboration signifies a crucial step towards nurturing and empowering the burgeoning ASD startup ecosystem in India," IIM Mumbai Director Manoj K Tiwari said.

Starburst founder and CEO Francois Chopard said the partnership aims to catalyse the growth of ASD startups by providing them with access to mentorship, funding opportunities, and international networks.

Starburst is a leading European Aerospace, new Space, and Defence (ASD) accelerator.