IIM Mumbai to set up Ashwin Mittal CoE in advanced AI solutions

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) The IIM Mumbai has inked an agreement with the Ashwin Mittal Foundation to establish the Ashwin Mittal Center of Excellence (CoE) in advanced AI solutions for business decisions.

The CoE will promote research, innovation and collaboration with an initial focus on the transformative impact of technologies, the IIM Mumbai stated on Monday.

As per the MoU, IIM Mumbai and AM Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, will focus on the facilitation, development, and promotion of advanced R&D and innovation emerging from the CoE.

"The CoE will empower students and faculty to address complex challenges in business and commerce by leveraging AI's transformative potential. Building on the success of our Data Science Lab, established in 2021, this collaboration will position IIM Mumbai at the forefront of AI and Analytics innovation.

"It will create opportunities to develop real-world, data-driven solutions with wide-reaching impact across industries and communities." IIM Mumbai Director Prof Manoj Kumar Tiwari said. PTI SM NSK