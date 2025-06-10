IIM Nagpur starts Blended MBA prog for working professionals

Mumbai, June 10 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur has announced a Blended MBA programme for working professionals, offering weekend live sessions and online access.

The two-year management programme is designed to fit around professional commitments with weekend live sessions and online access, a statement said on Tuesday.

It features a comprehensive curriculum with 480 hours of core courses in the first year and 300 hours of electives and 60 hours of project work in the second year.

The programme, which starts in August, includes mandatory four campus immersion modules. The programme is delivered through the advanced technology platform of Jaro Education, the statement said.