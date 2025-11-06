IIMA launches two-year blended MBA programme in business analytics and AI

Ahmedabad, Nov 6 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) on Thursday announced the launch of its pioneering two-year 'Blended MBA Programme in Business Analytics & AI'.

The programme is designed for professionals and entrepreneurs who want to integrate advanced analytical and AI-driven capabilities with leadership, strategy and management expertise, an IIMA release said.

Amid a surge in demand for AI-ready professionals fuelled by the exponential operation of data across enterprise functions and the rapid embedding of AI/ML into big data platforms, tools and applications, IIM Ahmedabad's programme aims to upskill professionals in data-intensive roles across marketing, finance, operations, supply chain, logistics, legal, IT and HR, it said.

Prof. Anindya Chakrabarti, chairperson, Blended MBA: Business Analytics & AI, said participants will be taught to frame problems in data-first terms, apply sophisticated toolkits and lead responsible AI adoption across sectors, enabling them to convert analysis into superior decisions and to rethink how they design and implement business solutions for impact.

"With this first-of-its-kind offering from IIM Ahmedabad, we are creating a rigorous pathway for ambitious managers and entrepreneurs to acquire high-impact skills, master AI-enabled business models and lead digital transitions responsibly and at scale," IIMA Director Prof. Bharat Bhasker said.

To be eligible, applicants should hold a Bachelor's degree /CA/CS/ICWA/CMA or equivalent in any discipline, with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks or an equivalent CGPA from a recognised university.

Working professionals and entrepreneurs must have either a minimum of three years' full-time experience after a three-year graduation or two years' full-time experience after a four-year graduation, as on March 31, 2026, stated the release.

Candidates must submit a valid CAT/GMAT/GRE score taken within the previous five years (GMAT Classic/Focus and GRE accepted; test dates not earlier than 1 January 2021) or appear for Round-1 IIMA Admission Test for BPGP: BA & AI scheduled to be held on December 14, 2025, it added. PTI KA BNM