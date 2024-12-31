IIMC boosts academic, training ecosystem with Rs 200-cr infra push

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has undertaken several measures, including an investment of about Rs 200-crore in infrastructure development, to strengthen its academic and training ecosystem, a government official said.

The institute has also launched new programmes, modernized its facilities, and achieved significant milestones in media education and training, IIMC Registrar Nimish Rustagi said.

He added that the institute, which has been declared a 'Deemed to be University', launched two MA programmes - Media Business Studies and Strategic Communication - in August with an intake of 80 students.

"The year 2024 marked a remarkable focus on modernising and upgrading the institution's infrastructure. The big push came in the form of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting approving proposals of almost Rs 200 crore for constructing IIMC's own campus at Amravati, Maharashtra and expansion of the campus here," Rustagi said.

These projects, he said, would come to fruition in the next two years to further boost media education in the country.

"Infrastructure upgradation was carried out in 2024, almost as a mission. For instance, the audio-visual equipment at all six campuses was upgraded, while MoJo studios were also set up at all campuses. Libraries across campuses were enriched with procurement of latest books and computer labs were provided the latest high-end PCs with the required software," he added.

Entrepreneurial culture took center stage with the inauguration of 'first-ever' incubation centres in Delhi and Kottayam.

Further, the IIMC has announced IDEATHON, which seeks to promote entrepreneurial ideas and startups by students, he said adding the best projects will be mentored by industry experts.

"Newer subjects such as those related to Artificial Intelligence and Emotional Intelligence were introduced in different executive training programmes held during the year," he added.

The institute with its headquarters in the national capital, has five regional campuses at Aizawl (Mizoram), Amravati (Maharashtra), Dhenkanal (Odisha), Jammu (J&K), and Kottayam (Kerala). PTI RR RR ANU ANU