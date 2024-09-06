IIT, Airbus India ink pact for global training centre in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 6 (PTI) The IIT-Guwahati entered into an agreement with Airbus India Private Ltd on Friday to set up a global training centre for aviation and logistics business here.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the collaboration will pave the way for Assam to emerge as a logistics hub in providing skilled personnel in aerospace technology.

“This is a milestone initiative to welcome Airbus India to our state. This agreement does not represent just a formal alliance, but a shared commitment to innovation and excellence to aerospace technology and development of logistics hub in Assam,” he said at the MoU signing ceremony at IIT-Guwahati.

The CM maintained that the project will address the current skill gap, and the collaboration is poised to elevate global competitiveness and the logistics sector in the northeast region.

“This is a significant step in creating a robust and dynamic workforce in our region,” Sarma said, emphasising that the coming together of academic excellence of IIT-Guwahati and Airbus India’s excellence in technology and global leadership will benefit Assam.

He said the key areas covered under this pact are transportation industries, hospitality, skilling and logistics, and these sectors have “much scope of expansion, too”.

“The director of IIT-Guwahati has also requested for support from government of Assam. I would like to reassure that all students who will come for skilling under this programme will be given adequate scholarship so that they can excel in pursuing a new career,” the CM said.

Sarma also said the state has witnessed significant development in both industry and education sectors, with the Tata Group’s semiconductor project coming up at Jagiroad being a major initiative in this regard.

"We are now pursuing a manufacturing hub to create a better ecosystem for the semiconductor industry. The government of Assam can engage more elaborately with Airbus India, and find out where we can collaborate further and work for development of the northeast," he added.