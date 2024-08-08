IIT B students prefer industry/core engineering jobs, just 6 opt for entrepreneurship: Survey

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Taking up industry/core engineering jobs appeared to be the most popular immediate plan for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay students graduating this year followed closely by a career in technology, according to a survey.

As per the Senior Survey 2024 conducted by Insight, the IIT B's official student media body, out of 291 respondents to a question on their immediate plans after graduation, 67 said they will opt for industry/core engineering roles, while 66 preferred taking up positions in technology-related fields.

The survey, conducted among IIT B students graduating in 2024, saw 291 outgoing students filling up the form in which questions were optional. The questionnaire contained queries about students' career paths, their immediate plans after graduation, personal life and current employment status.

Out of the total respondents, 27 said "I will go where life takes me".

As many as 35 students said they will pursue their Masters/PhD after graduation, while 21 opted for career in finance. Twenty-one respondents were eying venture capital/consulting roles, while just six students said they will venture into entrepreneurship, according to the survey.

Asked whether they plan to take any more competitive exams, 99 of 280 respondents replied in the negative. Out of 288 respondents to the question on their current employment status, seven said they have accepted a position.

Mumbai and Bengaluru seemed to be the most preferred destinations of IIT B graduates after college.

Out of 288 respondents on the job locations, 65 opted for Mumbai, India's financial capital, 55 said they will move to Bengaluru, the country's tech hub, while 45 said they were not sure.

To a question on how internships helped in making a practical career choice, 105 of 283 respondents said the pre-job training had significant influence to get clarity in preferences.

Eighty-five students said internships had moderate influence and left them little wiser, 28 stated that it made no difference, while 52 pupils did not intern anywhere, according to the survey.

As many as 141 of 279 respondents said core courses influenced their career choices. Of the 279 respondents, 70 cited work-life balance as their top priority while selecting a career. Also, 146 of 282 respondents said interest/alignment with skill set will define their career paths.

As per the survey, 114 of 281 respondents said financial compensation was a major factor while choosing a career, and 64 of 279 respondents cited place of posting as main component.

Seventy-eight of 280 respondents marked work culture as top priority when deciding a career, it said.

To a question on how was the placement season, of 288 respondents, 35 described it as very rewarding, 47 said there was no stress, 128 felt very stressful, while 140 experienced instances of unfairness/bias. PTI MR RSY