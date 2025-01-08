IIT-Bhubaneswar signs agreement with CRRI for research in road engineering

Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (PTI) IIT-Bhubaneswar signed an agreement with Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) on Wednesday for collaborative research in the field of road engineering.

The major thrust areas of research are traffic and transportation engineering, pavement engineering, road safety and other allied civil engineering areas such as geotechnical engineering and bridge engineering, officials said.

IIT-Bhubaneswar Director Shreepad Karmalkar said the collaboration with CRRI will enhance the ecosystem for research in the field of road construction, thereby contributing to strengthening the infrastructure for transportation and connectivity.

The School of Infrastructure at IIT-Bhubaneswar does research in different areas of civil engineering, he said.

CRRI Director Manoranjan Parida said, "This MoU will bring transformation in research and development activities in the areas of roads and bridges, traffic and transportation, ground improvement and geotechnical engineering, rural roads, pavement design, pavement performance and its evaluation, instrumentation, environment and road safety." He hoped that the collaboration would also help Odisha in creating a benchmark in this domain in the future. PTI BBM BBM SOM