IIT-Bhubaneswar signs MoU with Ramco Cements for sustainable construction

Bhubaneswar, Feb 24 (PTI) Indian Institute of Technology-Bhubaneswar on Monday signed an MoU with Ramco Cements Ltd to establish a centre of excellence (CoE) in the area of sustainable construction and climate resiliency.

The agreement aims to conduct high-quality research related to sustainable construction materials and techniques themed on climate resiliency, an official said.

The CoE has been named Ramco Sustainable Construction and Climate Resiliency Centre (RAMSCON).

The research focuses on the development of advanced and sustainable concrete solutions for durability, efficiency and specialised applications. The agreement is aligned with the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) to improve the sustainability index of the Indian construction industry, the official said.

Speaking on the occasion, IIT-Bhubaneswar Director Shreepad Karmalkar said, “This collaboration will enhance the ecosystem in industry-academia interaction in the field of sustainable and climate-resilient construction.” Officials of the company said the MoU will bring transformation in research and development activities. PTI BBM RBT