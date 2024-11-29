IIT Bombay-HSBC India green hydrogen prog shortlist 6 projects from top institutes for incubation

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Six projects for innovation in green hydrogen technology from top educational institutions have been shortlisted for incubation under the IIT Bombay and HSBC India Green Hydrogen programme, a release said on Friday.

The IIT Bombay and HSBC India Green Hydrogen programme, aimed at accelerating the development and deployment of green hydrogen technologies, saw a large number of innovative project proposals received from 6 IITs, the National Institute of Technology and Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research, the release said.

"Out of these, six projects have been shortlisted for incubation at IIT Bombay, through a stringent process by a Steering committee comprising industry experts and senior faculty from the institute," it said.

These technologies and solutions presented by researchers, scientists, and students from institutions across India address key challenges in green hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and utilization.

They range from developing indigenous hydrogen storage systems that will help reduce significant carbon emissions from commercial vehicles to cost effective and sustainable hydrogen generators and alternative burners which will improve air quality that has been an alarming issue in most metros in India.

These solutions will be incubated at the IIT incubation centre, nurtured, and refined for commercial readiness by the end of the programme period and comprehensively supported to build scale and enhance reach, the release said.

"We look forward to working with IIT Bombay to nurture these six innovations to make Green Hydrogen a cost-effective, scalable, and sustainable proposition," said Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India.

IIT Bombay has partnered with HSBC to pursue technological advancements towards making green hydrogen production more efficient, cost-effective, and scalable.

Unveiled by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman in 2023, the 3-year project aims to develop innovative projects to position green hydrogen as a strategic alternative fuel that has application across industries and create a strong green hydrogen economy to help India achieve energy independence and support the government's mission to provide policy support for a global green hydrogen transition.

"This collaboration underscores our firm commitment to supporting the Indian government’s visionary National Green Hydrogen Mission which positions green hydrogen not just as a sustainable fuel, but as a cornerstone of the country's future energy landscape," said Shireesh Kedare, Director, IIT Bombay.

The Indian government has committed to promoting green hydrogen under its National Green Hydrogen Mission, highlighting its potential as a future fuel alternative. It envisions developing a green hydrogen production capacity of at least 5 million metric tonnes per year by 2030. PTI NKD DR