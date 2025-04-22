IIT Bombay, Indus Towers collaborate for research initiatives in sustainable energy

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT B) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with telecom infrastructure firm Indus Towers for two research initiatives in sustainable energy, one of the involving utilisation of agricultural waste for power storage.

The research will primarily focus on advancing solar power generation and energy storage, aiming to create visionary and viable solutions, the IIT Bombay said in a statement.

"We believe that scientific excellence must be anchored in purpose. Collaborations like this not only push the frontiers of research, but also demonstrate how academia and corporations can work hand in hand to solve some of the most pressing challenges of our time.

"We are grateful to Indus Towers for supporting innovation that has the potential to accelerate India's journey towards energy sustainability," Prof Ravindra Gudi, IIT B Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations) said.

The first initiative will be an effort to develop perovskite solar cell technology that aims at surpassing the limitations of conventional silicon photovoltaic (PV) cells. This next-generation technology will be designed to achieve higher efficiency without increasing the existing cell cost, said the institute.

It has extensive applications in both terrestrial and space-based solar systems, developed entirely through indigenous efforts, said the statement.

The second initiative under this collaboration will address another critical sustainability challenge - agricultural waste and energy storage. The project aims to develop a scalable method to convert rice straw, an abundant agricultural residue, into doped hard carbon materials, said the IIT B.

These materials will serve as anodes or additives in sodium-ion batteries, offering a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to lithium-ion technology. This research not only mitigates the environmental hazards of stubble burning, but also strengthens the country's clean energy ecosystem by utilizing indigenous, eco-friendly resources, said the statement.

"This partnership is an example of industry and academia coming together to address real-world challenges through research and innovation. Research on perovskite solar cell technology and utilising agricultural waste for energy storage is an exciting concept and could become crucial in advancing sustainable energy solutions.

"We are confident that the research has the potential to revolutionise our approach to clean energy," Indus Towers MD and CEO Prachur Sah said. PTI SM RSY