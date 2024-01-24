IIT Bombay, Smile Foundation partner to encourage STEM learning among school children

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Smile Foundation to encourage STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) learning among young children.

Under this collaboration, 960 children have benefitted in diverse areas, including 3-D printing, aero-modelling, energy (solar lamp making), robotics and astronomy among others, according to a statement.

"These programmes will impact the impressionable minds of our youth. The IIT-B students along with Smile Foundation are making a strong social impact, influencing the nextGen," IIT Bombay Electrical Engineering Department's Rajesh Zele said. PTI SM TRB