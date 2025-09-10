IIT-M incubated startup sets up next gen wastewater treatment technology in Erode industries

Chennai, Sep 10 (PTI) A next-generation wastewater treatment technology BEADS, developed by IIT-Madras incubated startup JSP Enviro Pvt Ltd, has been successfully installed in industries in Erode district.

Called as 'Bio-Electrochemical Anaerobic Digestor System (BEADS)', this technology delivers cost savings, energy recovery and carbon reduction for industries which are grappling with the dual challenge of managing wastewater and reducing carbon footprint.

Established in 2019 by the alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, JSP Enviro is engaged in treating and recycling industrial wastewater, a press release from IIT Madras said on Wednesday.

JSP Enviro has made successful installations in two industrial units in Erode and Perundurai and has proven to industries that sustainable wastewater management is not only possible, but also profitable.

Commenting on the occasion, JSP Enviro Co-Founder V T Fidal Kumar said, "While traditional aerobic systems consume large amounts of electricity to pump oxygen into effluents, BEADS operate without oxygen. By integrating electrodes with microbial treatment, the system increases the rate of organic waste degradation while recovering electricity from the waste." "Unlike electrolysis systems, BEADS do not require frequent electrode replacements, and it does not require chemicals for treatment. BEADS can clean the wastewater without the use of electricity and chemicals and produce minimal sludge," Kumar said.

With the implementation of this sustainable effluent treatment technology having proved to be a success, the startup is now looking to deploy the technology across the country, the company said.