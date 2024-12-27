IIT Madras, Renault Nissan Technology to create robust framework for fostering talent

Chennai, Dec 27 (PTI) Indian Institute of Technology, Madras here, has inked a partnership with the Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Pvt Ltd to offer internships and placement opportunities to its students, a top official said on Friday.

Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Pvt Ltd (Renault Nissan Tech) is an captive Centre that supports the global automakers Renault and Nissan.

"IIT Madras is partnering with Renault Nissan Tech for talent development and innovation. This partnership envisages enriching the academic experience of about 35,000 students currently pursuing BS Degree at the institutions, through mentorship programmes, viva sessions and leadership talks led by the experts" of the company, a press release from IIT Madras said here.

"We are extremely happy to sign this MoU with Renault Nissan Tech. This is a shining example of IIT Madras' vision to build bridges between the academic and corporate worlds. Together, Renault Nissan Tech and IIT Madras are setting a benchmark for collaboration in terms of the variety of engagements enabled," said IIT Madras Dean (Academic Courses) professor Prathap Haridoss.

Following the MoU, employees of the company would also able to advance knowledge through IIT Madras Centre for Outreach and Digital Education's programmes, executive education certificate programmes.

"This MoU with IIT Madras reinforces our shared vision of creating an ecosystem that empowers students, upskills professionals, and addresses the dynamic challenges of the automotive and technology landscape. Together, we are shaping industry leaders and solutions of tomorrow," Renault Nissan Tech MD Debashis Neogi said. PTI VIJ ADB