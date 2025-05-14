IIT Roorkee starts management programme to skill product leaders

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has started a new Strategic Product Management Programme for product leaders, the premier institute said on Wednesday.

The five-month programme has been designed to equip learners with the ability to create, scale, and manage products that solve real-world problems, IIT Roorkee said in a statement.

The program focuses on critical areas such as product strategy and lifecycle management, design thinking and user research, AI and data-driven product decisions and go-to-market strategy and growth models.

“As businesses increasingly adapt to product-led growth models and AI-driven decision-making, the demand for skilled product managers who can blend strategy, design, and technology has never been greater,” the institute said.

“This programme empowers learners to think beyond features and roadmaps. It encourages product thinkers to approach innovation holistically combining human insight, data, and strategic intent,” a senior programme faculty member said. PTI KKS MR BAL