IJMA urges Calcutta University to revive jute technology courses

Kolkata, Dec 12 (PTI) The Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA) on Friday met Calcutta University Vice Chancellor to seek urgent revival of the long-discontinued jute technology courses at the Institute of Jute Technology (IJT), amidst acute shortage of trained technologists in the sector.

A delegation led by IJMA chairman Raghavendra Gupta, along with former chairman Sanjay Kajaria, and Professor SK Ghosh of DJFT-IJT, apprised Vice Chancellor Professor Asutosh Ghosh the need to restart key academic and industry-linked programmes that have remained suspended since 2018, association officials said.

Industry representatives said the sector is grappling with a "serious vacuum" of trained supervisors, technologists and technical personnel across mills and value-chain operations, hampering modernisation and productivity.

"We urged the university to immediately revive the postgraduate diploma in jute technology and management, along with jute learning system certificate courses and structured on-site and off-site training programmes for jute and allied industries," Kajaria said.

Professor Ghosh acknowledged the concerns and assured the delegation that all issues related to jute-focused human resource development would be reviewed in a time-bound manner.

He also said the proposal to restart core courses would be examined favourably, keeping in mind the university's legacy and the long-term interests of the jute industry.

Describing the meeting as constructive, both sides agreed that strengthening jute education is crucial for employment, rural livelihoods and environmental sustainability in eastern India.

Industry members expressed hope that IJT would soon reclaim its role as a premier national centre for jute technology education. PTI BSM MNB