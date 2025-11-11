IKEA India sales up 6 pc to Rs 1,860 cr in Sep-Aug '25; aims to be profitable in nxt 2 yrs

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Furniture and home-furnishing retailer IKEA India on Tuesday said its sales have increased 6 per cent and the annual revenue reached Rs 1,860.8 crore for the financial year ended August 2025.

IKEA India's Swedish parent entity, Ingka Group, which follows the September-August financial year, on Tuesday declared its annual results, reporting a marginal decline of 0.9 per cent in revenue to 41.5 billion euros.

This September-August financial year is followed by IKEA units globally, in which the EBITDA (excluding fixed costs) of its India unit improved by 12 per cent, according to a statement issued by the company.

"Our share of online sales grew by 34 per cent, and our entry into the North market through online and new format stores across Delhi and Bengaluru has been truly rewarding," said an IKEA India statement quoting its CFO Murali Iyer.

During the period under review, 110 million customers visited IKEA India across its channels, which include its physical stores and online sales platform.

"IKEA for Business contributed 19 per cent to the total sales, growing 20 per cent year-on-year, while food continued to be both a strong visitation and revenue driver at 10 per cent," he said.

Its India CEO Patrik Antoni said the goal of IKEA India "is to turn profitable within the next two years".

According to Antoni, the Indian home furnishing market is projected to reach USD 48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 8.7 per cent, and IKEA is "truly inspired" by this potential.

"At IKEA, we see a long-term opportunity to contribute to this growth by making home furnishing more affordable, accessible, and sustainable for the many people," he said.

As per the latest annual report filing by IKEA India before the RoC (Registrar of Companies), for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 (as per Indian accounting standards), it had reported a widening of its total loss to Rs 1,299.4 crore. Though its revenue from operations was at Rs 1,809.8 crore, up 4.5 per cent (for April 2023-March 2024).

In the year ended August 2025, IKEA entered North India with online deliveries, followed by a city store in West Delhi, and also made a Plan and Order Point operational in Bengaluru.

IKEA, which is also focusing on affordability, offers over 6,500 home furnishing products in India, including more than 50 small furniture items under Rs 1,000, over 750 home furnishing and décor articles under Rs 200.

Moreover, food continues to be an integral part of the IKEA experience in the Indian market, like other global markets, which accounted for just under 10 per cent of the total business.

Over 2.2 million food tickets were served in FY25, with close to 1 million visitors enjoying meals in IKEA restaurants across India. The much-loved chicken meatballs remained the top seller with nearly 200,000 portions served, IKEA India said.

Moreover, IKEA has also tweaked its menu with local tastes by offering vada pav in Mumbai, bisibele bhath in Bengaluru, and biryani in Hyderabad, alongside seasonal and festive menus.

IKEA started retail operations in India in 2018 and operates 3 large-format stores in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Besides, it operates two city stores in Worli and West Delhi, as well as one Plan and Order Point in Bengaluru.

IKEA, which is also expanding its online presence, has two distribution centres in Pune and Gurugram. PTI KRH KRH SHW