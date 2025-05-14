IKS Health Achieves HITRUST r2 Recertification Demonstrating Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions supporting clinicians, staff, and patients at every step of the care journey, today announced several of its software solutions have earned recertification status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST r2 recertification demonstrates that the organization’s platforms have met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places IKS Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“We are committed to meeting the highest standards in data protection and privacy,” said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and CEO, IKS Health. “Earning HITRUST r2 recertification across several of our solutions and locations reflects our proactive dedication to information security and reinforces our promise to protect what matters most—our customers and their data.” The IKS Health HITRUST r2 recertification covers eligibility and benefits verification systems primarily hosted on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP), with associated components such as Optimix, Stacks, Scribble, and Smartcode residing within the GCP infrastructure; key network devices and servers distributed across IKS Health data centers in Mumbai and Hyderabad, India, and the U.S.; endpoints maintained in India and the U.S.; GCP infrastructure managed by Google; and U.S. office presence.

“HITRUST certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST.

About IKS Health IKS Health takes on the chores of healthcare — spanning administrative, clinical, and operational burdens — so that clinicians can focus on their core purpose: delivering great care. Combining pragmatic technology and dedicated experts, IKS Health enables stronger, financially sustainable enterprises. IKS Health’s Care Enablement Platform delivers data-driven value and expertise across the care journey, and IKS Health is a partner for clinician enterprises looking to effectively scale, improve quality, and achieve cost savings through forward-thinking solutions. Founded in 2006, IKS Health’s global workforce supports large health systems across the United States. For more information on IKS Health and its solutions, please visit ikshealth.com.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited is listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE). {Scrip codes: NSE - IKS and BSE - 544309