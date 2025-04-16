IKS Health and OrthoNY Expand Partnership to Include Patient Engagement Hub

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & Dallas, TX, United States – Business Wire India IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions supporting clinicians, staff, and patients at every step of the care journey, is proud to announce a key partnership expansion with OrthoNY, a leading orthopedic and pain management practice headquartered in the Capital Region of New York. In addition to leveraging IKS Health’s expertise in revenue cycle management (RCM), the partnership will now include a patient engagement hub using proprietary IKS Health AI and advanced technology designed to drive patient engagement.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with IKS Health as we pursue our goals of improving patient engagement within our practice,” said David Fitzgerald, CEO, OrthoNY. “This partnership underscores our commitment to deliver exceptional patient experience by employing a range of personalized digital strategies to effectively engage with our patients at our clinics and surgery centers.” IKS Health’s patent pending Awareness/Ability/Willingness algorithm for patient engagement analyzes historical data and individually scores awareness of obligations, ability to meet them, and willingness to do so. The channel, cadence, and tone of reminders is personalized to drive adherence, a critical marker in today’s healthcare landscape.

“We’re honored to deepen our work with OrthoNY to not only include comprehensive RCM but also technology that allows for better patient engagement to drive adherence,” said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and CEO, IKS Health. “Our blend of pragmatic technology and human expertise will provide OrthoNY with a solution that engages and activates patients facing the complexities of healthcare and enables personalized, patient-specific interventions, and improved outcomes. The partnership furthers our strategic objective of becoming the industry leader across the features of our care enablement platform, deployable in any care setting.” About OrthoNY OrthoNY is dedicated to restoring function and enhancing the quality of life of our patients through the delivery of clinical excellence, exceptional service and unwavering compassion. With offices spanning the Capital Region to the North Country, OrthoNY provides unmatched access to expert orthopedic care and services in Northeastern New York. For more information on OrthoNY and its comprehensive musculoskeletal care at OrthoNY.com.

About IKS Health IKS Health takes on the chores of healthcare — spanning administrative, clinical, and operational burdens — so that clinicians can focus on their core purpose: delivering great care. Combining pragmatic technology and dedicated experts, IKS Health enables stronger, financially sustainable enterprises. IKS Health’s Care Enablement Platform delivers data-driven value and expertise across the care journey, and IKS Health is a partner for clinician enterprises looking to effectively scale, improve quality, and achieve cost savings through forward-thinking solutions. Founded in 2006, IKS Health’s global workforce supports large health systems across the United States. For more information on IKS Health and its solutions, please visit ikshealth.com.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited is listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE). {Scrip codes: NSE - IKS and BSE - 544309