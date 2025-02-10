IKS Health delivers strong Q3 performance with 16% YoY revenue and 28% YoY PAT growth

Delhi: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited (NSE: IKS), a technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider that offers a care enablement platform assisting physician enterprises in the US, Canada and Australia, with a focus on the US markets today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, demonstrating strong revenue growth and profitability expansion.

“We continue our journey of improving profitability by transforming legacy AQuity’s operating model through technology and global human capital. EBITDA margins have crossed 30% this quarter, a significant improvement from the 24% proforma margin of FY2024. With revenue from our top five customers growing 19% and new client acquisitions ramping up, we are optimistic about sustained growth heading into the final quarter and the next financial year” as stated by Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at IKS Health.

“We are steadily regaining our legacy IKS EBITDA margins. PAT growth has outpaced EBITDA growth due to lower finance costs as we continue to repay our debt. Adjusted PAT, excluding non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles, has improved by 31%. We will maintain our investments in technology and AI to drive superior outcomes and enhance customer satisfaction” adds Nithya Balasubramanian, Chief Financial Officer at IKS Health.

Key Financial Highlights:

Quarter ended December 31, 2024 • Revenue at ₹6,572 million (15.9% YoY / + 2.2% QoQ growth) • EBITDA at ₹2,006 million at 30.5% of revenue (24.3% YoY / +5.7% QoQ growth) • PAT at ₹1,297 million at 19.7% of revenue (27.7% YoY / 14.8% QoQ growth) • Adjusted PAT at ₹1,455 million at 22.1% of revenue (30.6% YoY / 12.8% QoQ growth)

Palomar Health & Palomar Health Medical Group chose IKS Health in October 2024 to transform their ambulatory services through cutting-edge healthcare technology and services.

Radiology Partners chose IKS Health in October 2024 to enhance their radiology services with the Care Enablement Platform.

Western Washington Medical Group chose IKS Health in December 2024 to strengthen the revenue cycle operations and patient access.

IKS Health introduced a fully AI-driven version of its Scribble product, enhancing clinical documentation through AI-generated clinical notes, natural language processing for precise capture of medical terminology, end-to-end automation from audio capture to documentation as well as HIPAA-compliant encryption ensuring data security.

The product will enable improved patient access and satisfaction, reduced clinical burden as well as rapid turnaround time for clients.

IKS Health takes on the chores of healthcare—spanning administrative, clinical, and operational burdens. Founded in 2006, IKS’s global workforce supports large health systems across the United States. For more information, visit ikshealth.com.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited was listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (Bombay Stock Exchange) on December 19, 2024.