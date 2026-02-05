IKS Health Delivers Strong Q3 FY26 Performance: INR 8,150 Mn Revenue, 24% Growth; PAT Surges 41%

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Q3 Revenue growth 24% YoY • Q3 EBITDA up 40% YoY; PAT up 41% YoY • Q3 EBITDA Margin 35%; PAT Margin 22% Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited (NSE: IKS), a technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider, today announced strong growth in Q3 FY26. IKS Health, its care enablement platform focused on supporting physician enterprises primarily in the US, reported robust financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Key Financial Highlights: Q3 FY 2026 Q3 FY 2025 Q2 FY 2026 Growth Revenue (INR Mn) 8,150 6,572 7,811 24% YoY; 4.3% QoQ EBITDA (INR Mn) 2,816 2,006 2,718 40% YoY; 3.6% QoQ PAT (INR Mn) 1,833 1,297 1,807 41% YoY; 1.4% QoQ Sachin K. Gupta, Founder & Global CEO, IKS Health: "Our strong Q3 performance, characterized by 24% revenue growth, validates that our Care Enablement Platform is the critical solution for a US healthcare market facing a perfect storm of cost, quality, and access pressures. As physician margins face renewed compression from stagnant reimbursement rates, we are seeing this act as a powerful catalyst for increased outsourcing and platform adoption. We continue to deepen our value proposition by advancing our AI capabilities—specifically moving our Patient Engagement suite toward multi-agent orchestration—to drive cognitive reasoning and independent action. Our recent wins with partners like StrideCare and VitalMD demonstrate that provider enterprises are increasingly choosing our integrated platform to ensure their financial sustainability and clinical efficiency." Nithya Balasubramanian, Group CFO, IKS Health, said: “Our Q3 FY2026 performance underscores our consistent ability to drive profitable growth and deliver significant value to our clients. We achieved a 24% year-on-year revenue increase and a 41% growth in Profit After Tax (PAT), fueled by continuous expansion across existing and new client relationships. Margin expansion is a direct result of our successful operating leverage, technology deployment and focused cost management.” Business Highlights: IKS Health continues to expand its reach and impact through strategic partnerships, driving new and expanded collaborations that enhance financial performance, accelerate growth, and improve clinical efficiency for healthcare providers: • StrideCare: Texas-based StrideCare is one of the largest multi-specialty physician groups dedicated to providing comprehensive lower extremity care including vascular and podiatry care. This new partnership encompasses all aspects of our middle and back office revenue cycle management including clinical documentation and coding enabling rapid growth and scale.

• VitalMD Group Holding & Femwell: VitalMD Group Holding, a Florida-based physician owned and led medical practices of over 800 providers providing multispecialty services, and Femwell Group Health, its Florida-based MSO, have expanded their long-standing partnership with IKS Health to include the ambient solutions that are part of the Scribble Suite in a long term deal. This progression demonstrates the value of working with one partner to deliver meaningful results across the care enablement platform.

• Top 5 Health System: Expanded the existing Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and Value-Based Care (VBC) partnership with a top 5 health system to encompass additional regions and states within the scope of IKS Services.

• Behavioral Health System: New partnership with a risk-bearing enablement company to ensure adequate capture of population disease complexity.

Recognitions and Awards • IKS Health Wins a 2026 Best in KLAS Award for Virtual Scribing Services for Second Year - KLAS rankings are highly regarded in the healthcare industry for their rigorous, impartial research and analytics that provide credible insights into vendor performance.

• Mr. Sachin K. Gupta, Founder & CEO, IKS Health, won the “ET Edge Impactful CEO Award” in the Large Enterprise category Safe Harbour Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects may be seen as forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actuals to differ materially from such statements. It is not possible to undertake to update any such statement that may have been made from time to time.

About IKS Health IKS Health reduces the administrative, clinical, and operational burdens that slow healthcare down, giving clinicians and care teams the freedom to focus on delivering exceptional care. Through its Care Enablement platform, IKS Health integrates AI, agentic workflows, and human expertise to create smarter operations, better outcomes, and financially sustainable growth across the care journey. Founded in 2006 and recognized by Black Book as the top provider of AI-driven RCM services, by KLAS for performance and client satisfaction, and by Google Cloud with the 2025 DORA Award for “Augmenting Human Expertise with AI,” IKS Health partners with the largest health systems, physician groups, and specialty practices across the United States. Learn more at ikshealth.com.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited was listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (Bombay Stock Exchange) on December 19, 2024. {Scrip codes: NSE - IKS and BSE - 544309 PWR