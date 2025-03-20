IKS Health Wins Additional Top Honors in 2025 Black Book Surveys in Clinical Documentation and Medical Coding

Wins follow recent first-ever award in new AI-driven RCM category Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & Dallas, TX, United States – Business Wire India IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions supporting clinicians and patients at every step of the care journey, is proud to announce two new 2025 Black Book Research leadership wins: Clinical Documentation for 12 straight years and Medical Coding for the third year in a row. The new awards follow the company’s recent #1 ranking in the first-ever AI-driven Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) category, creating a trifecta of industry validation.

“IKS Health is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive set of solutions for clinicians, nurses, and staff by combining pragmatic technology and human expertise that adapts to any clinical workflow,” said Grace Terrell, MD, Chief Medical Officer, IKS Health. “We believe that smarter healthcare leads to better outcomes, and this recognition by Black Book Research cements our commitment to allowing clinicians to focus on the core of medicine rather than its chores.” Black Book Research Founder Doug Brown noted that the wins signal IKS Health’s consistent delivery of client satisfaction, reliability, and seamless alignment across a number of key performance indicators.

“Today’s market must respond to the evolving operational needs of healthcare organizations, including strategic moves toward greater efficiency and cost control,” Brown said. “IKS Health’s recent successes in Clinical Documentation and Coding, along with securing the top spot in our inaugural AI-driven Revenue Cycle Management category, highlight their continued leadership across key performance metrics.” In its 2025 Clinical Documentation, Virtual Medical Scribes & Managed Transcription Services survey of 1,146 users from hospitals, healthcare delivery networks, and physician practices, IKS Health ranked first among 20 competitors for the following six performance indicators: 1. Best-of-Breed Technology and Process Improvement 2. Client Relationships and Cultural Fit 3. Deployment and Implementation 4. Reliability 5. Viability and Managerial Stability 6. Data Security, Privacy, and Backup Services In its 2025 Medical Coding survey of 1,674 users from hospitals, physician groups, ambulatory centers, long term care facilities, and healthcare delivery networks, IKS Health ranked first among 20 competitors in the following seven performance indicators: 1. Best-of-Breed Technology and Process Improvement 2. Strategic Alignment of Client Goals: ONC, MACRA, MIPS, VBC, Growth Initiatives 3. Innovation 4. Scalability, Client Adaptability, and Flexible Pricing 5. Compensation and Employee Performance 6. Marginal Value Adds 7. Support and Customer Care “It is a true honor for IKS Health to be recognized by Black Book Research and our valued customers in three of our key solution areas: Clinical Documentation, Medical Coding, and AI-driven RCM,” said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and CEO, IKS Health. “Our comprehensive platform leverages these areas to deliver compounding value to more than 700 U.S. healthcare organizations dedicated to patient care. This recognition reaffirms our strategy of achieving excellence in all aspects of our platform, even as we expand its breadth as the most comprehensive care enablement platform for clinicians, healthcare organizations, and ultimately, patients.” Learn more about IKS Health’s offerings at www.ikshealth.com.

Read the full Black Book reports: • 2025 Clinical Documentation Medical Scribe Solutions • 2025 Managed Medical Coding Solutions • 2025 AI-Driven RCM Claims and Denials Solutions About Black Book Research Black Book Research is a full-service healthcare-centric market research and public opinion research company and premier provider of competitive intelligence, market research, opinion mining, sentiment analysis, services evaluation, and strategic consulting services to Fortune 2000 companies worldwide. Black Book Research offers complete quantitative and qualitative research services, excelling in the design of customized surveys and research approaches to meet specific needs in healthcare.

About IKS Health IKS Health takes on the chores of healthcare — spanning administrative, clinical, and operational burdens — so that clinicians can focus on their core purpose: delivering great care. Combining pragmatic technology and dedicated experts, IKS Health enables stronger, financially sustainable enterprises. IKS Health’s Care Enablement Platform delivers data-driven value and expertise across the care journey, and IKS Health is a partner for clinician enterprises looking to effectively scale, improve quality, and achieve cost savings through forward-thinking solutions. Founded in 2006, IKS Health’s global workforce supports large health systems across the United States. For more information on IKS Health and its solutions, please visit ikshealth.com Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited is listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE). {Scrip codes: NSE - IKS and BSE - 544309 PWR PWR