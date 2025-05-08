IL&FS Mutual Fund pays Rs 262 cr to debt infra investors; Rs 1,900 cr total payout in last 6 yrs

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) IL&FS Mutual Fund has paid Rs 262 crore to investors in its infrastructure debt fund, taking the total payout to Rs 1,900 crore over the past six years, the company said.

The debt scheme -- IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Series 3B -- was redeemed on May 7, making it a timely redemption.

The scheme redeemed Rs 262 crore, against the original invested capital of Rs 153 crore, delivering a return of around 8 per cent per annum to the investors since inception, according to a statement issued by IL&FS Group.

With this, the total amount of Rs 1,900 crore has been redeemed and returned to the investors over the past six years across different infrastructure funds under the portfolio.

Previously, IL&FS Mutual Fund successfully made four on-time redemptions so far, including Rs 405 crore in Scheme 1A in April 2019; Rs 427 crores in Scheme 1B in April 2021; Rs 185 crore in Scheme 3A in January 2023; Rs 611 crore in Scheme 1C in April 2024, and now the fifth redemption payment of Rs 262 crore was completed in Scheme 3B in May 2025.

IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund is managed by IL&FS Infra Asset Management Ltd. The target investors for the fund are banks, pension funds, insurance companies, foreign investors, sovereign wealth funds and bilateral or multilateral associations.

In October 2018, the Government of India, through the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, took management control of IL&FS Group and appointed a new board in a move to control defaults and restore confidence and financial stability in capital markets. PTI SP SP SHW SHW