Ill-fated Learjet plane hit trees before crash landing at Baramati airport: AAIB report

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The ill-fated 15-year-old LearJet 45 XR aircraft banked towards the right, hit the trees and then the ground before going up in flames at the Baramati airport on January 28.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report into the crash, that has also ignited concerns and political repercussions, also mentioned that the technician did not find any abnormality after post-flight checks on January 27 when the plane had returned to Mumbai after completing a flight.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others were killed in the crash of the aircraft that was flying from Mumbai to Baramati.

AAIB, citing CCTV footages installed in nearby village where the crash happened, said the aircraft was observed to have banked towards right before impacting the terrain.

"The aircraft first impacted the trees before hitting the ground which is at a lower elevation than the runway surface... the aircraft was engulfed in fire during which the entire cockpit and cabin section got burnt," the 22-page preliminary report said.

On January 26, the VSR Ventures-owned aircraft VT-SSK had operated a charter flight for Mumbai-Surat-Mumbai sector.

This flight landed back at Mumbai late night at about 0020 hours on January 27.

"The operating crew of that flight stated that they did not find any abnormality in the aircraft during the entire flight and the flight on that day was uneventful.

"The technician who was available for arrival of the aircraft at Mumbai stated that no abnormality was observed in the aircraft during the post-flight inspection carried out," the report said.

Providing details about the flight preparation and departure, the report said the aircraft was given take off clearance at around 8.09.51 am and after Pune ATC, the plane came in contact with the Baramati Tower at 8.19.25 am.

Later, the controller informed the pilots that the visibility was three kilometres.

However, the aircraft continued approach and subsequently carried out go-around.

"During the second approach the aircraft reported field in sight and subsequently landing clearance was given by the Baramati Tower for runway 11.

"The tower also informed the winds as calm. Later the aircraft was heard transmitting "Oh S**t... Oh S**t...", before it crash landed on the left side of the runway abeam runway 11 threshold," the report said.

According to AAIB, the visibility at the time of the crash was only three kilometres while the minima was five kilometres.

Also, the agency said the re-carpeting of the lone runway at the Baramati airport was done in March 2016 and that runway marking were fading while there was also presence of loose gravels on the runway surface.

Among other aspects, the report noted that the Pilot In Command (PIC), who was 61 years old, had rest period of 34 hours before the January 28 flight while the 25-year-old had a rest period of 9 days and 15 hours. PTI RAM IAS MR