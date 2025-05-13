ILP 4 India buys 4-acre land in Mumbai for Rs 193.5 cr: Square Yards

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) ILP 4 India 1 Pvt Ltd has purchased 3.95-acre land parcel in Kurla, Mumbai for Rs 193.5 crore from Shri Aditya Finwealth, according to Square Yards.

Real estate consultant Square Yards said in a statement on Tuesday that it has reviewed the property registration documents. The agreement was officially registered in May 2025.

"The transaction, valued at Rs 193.5 crore, involves a land parcel spread across 15,985 square metres (about 3.95 acres). The transaction also includes multiple existing buildings on the acquired land parcel with a total built-up area of around 4,519 square metre," it said.

The deal included a stamp duty of Rs 11.61 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

As per the Development Plan 2034, the land parcel is categorized under the industrial land use.

ILP 4 India is a private infrastructure and construction company incorporated in 2019 under the Companies Act, 2013. It is engaged in the real estate and construction industry.

Shree Aditya Finwealth is a private, unlisted, non-government company incorporated on January 28, 1955. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, it has been primarily engaged in the finance sector, the statement said. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU