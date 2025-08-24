ILTA to launch job portal for leather industry professionals

Kolkata, Aug 24 (PTI) The Indian Leather Technologists' Association (ILTA) on Friday said it will launch a job portal for graduates and professionals in the sector.

The portal will aim to act as a bridge between talents and industry needs, a statement said.

The portal will help meet the sector's growing demand for skilled manpower, it said.

It will complement ILTA's other digital initiatives, including the newly-launched website, which provides members with access to journals, books, and technical resources, the statement said.

The ILTA, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, organises the LEXPO fairs to support small and medium entrepreneurs in accessing markets, it said. PTI BSM SOM