Imagicaaworld partners with Hello Park to launch India's first Digital-Physical playground experience

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Imagicaa Next (INPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Imagicaaworld Entertainment, on Thursday announced a partnership with Dubai-headquartered Hello Park to launch India's first immersive Digital-Physical playground experience.

This partnership will be in the asset-light and in-city format that will be rolled out in malls and high footfall locations in the country, INPL said in a statement.

This collaboration entails exclusive rights to bring Hello Park to India, which aims to redefine family entertainment and experiential learning in the country.

"The introduction of Hello Park in India is a proud milestone for us and a significant step forward for the country's entertainment landscape. This in-city format, which is proposed primarily in popular malls, is highly scalable and will be synergistic with our existing outdoor park businesses, thus also opening doors for various cross-promotional activities with younger audiences and their parents," Imagicaaworld Entertainment Managing Director Jai Malpani said.

Under this partnership, Hello Park will provide India centres with its global-standard software, hardware specifications, training, and operational support, including regular upgrades.

Imagicaa Next will roll out multiple Hello Parks across feasible, high-footfall locations in India. PTI SM MR