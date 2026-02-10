Imarticus Learning expands CoE programme to improve career outcomes in colleges pan India

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Professional education and skilling company Imarticus Learning on Tuesday said it has expanded its Centre of Excellence (CoE) initiative in collaboration with colleges and universities across India.

Imarticus Learning plans to scale the initiative to 25 institutions by 2026, creating a wider network of campuses aligned with industry needs, the company said in a statement.

At present, five such centres are operational at National PG College and Avadh Girls’ Degree College in Lucknow; St. John’s College at Agra; Kanoria PG Mahila Mahavidyalaya and Banasthali Vidyapeeth in Jaipur.

The initiative is designed to address the growing gap between academic curricula and industry expectations by embedding employability, faculty development, and real-world exposure into the institutional ecosystem, it added. PTI SM MR