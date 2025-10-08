Imarticus Learning launches finance & business school

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) Professional education company Imarticus Learning on Wednesday said it has launched the Imarticus School of Finance & Business (ISFB), which will focus on addressing the persistent quality gap in finance education in India.

The demand for finance talent is expected to reach 16 million new jobs by 2030 across banking, investment, insurance, asset management, and fintech, Imarticus Learning said in a statement, adding that while globally finance education is racing ahead, embedding AI, fintech, and ESG at its core, India lags behind.

ISFB has been established to close this gap by creating an institution where finance education is not just theoretical, but applied, practical, and benchmarked against international standards, it said further.

The ISFB, located at Hiranandani Knowledge Park, in Mumbai, launches with a three-year Bachelors in Finance & Business and will soon add an 11-month PG in Global Finance & AI.

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder of Imarticus Learning and Chairman of the Advisory Council, ISFB, said: "India doesn't suffer from a shortage of graduates. It suffers from a shortage of graduates who are prepared for the future of finance."