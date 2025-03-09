Imarticus Learning, London Business School launch CFO Programme for financial leaders

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) London Business School in collaboration with Imarticus Learning has introduced a CFO programme for finance leaders in India, a statement said.

The Chief Financial Officer (India) Programme for finance leaders with over ten years of work experience is designed to equip learners with the skills to drive business transformation, digital innovation, and global financial strategy, the statement said.

The programme bridges the skills gap in C-suite roles in India by offering strategic acumen, global perspectives, and modern financial expertise, it added.

“As many as 86 per cent of Indian CFOs feel that their responsibilities have broadened over the past two years, extending beyond traditional finance functions into areas such as IT, operations, and business strategy,” it highlighted.

With a focus on experiential learning and global exposure, the programme will create a new generation of CFOs capable of navigating cross-border financial complexities and leading multinational organizations, it said.