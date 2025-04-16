Imarticus Learning, Mumbai Police to train 40,000 personnel under Mission Karmayogi

Mumbai: Education company Imarticus Learning has partnered with the Mumbai Police to train 40,000 personnel in people-first policing skills under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission Karmayogi initiative.

Imarticus Learning, in partnership with Mumbai Police, aims to upskill 40,000 police personnel over the next 11 months, beginning with 500 master trainers, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

Mission Karmayogi is an initiative by the Government of India to enhance the capacity-building and skill development of civil servants to create a future-ready, citizen-centric, and efficient bureaucracy through continuous learning, digital training, and competency-based human resource management.

The programme aims to enhance the quality of service, improve response to public concerns, and strengthen professional policing standards.

"By providing a structured approach to improve the quality of service to citizens and communities, the intervention is a step toward creating a more empathetic and community-driven law enforcement system. It will also improve professionalism in policing and help personnel manage stress and conflicts effectively," Imarticus Learning founder and CEO Nikhil Barshikar said.