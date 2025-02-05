Imarticus Learning partners with PwC Academy for GenAI program

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Professional education company Imarticus Learning has partnered with PwC Academy in India to equip digital-savvy professionals with Generative AI (GenAI) expertise, a statement said on Wednesday.

At a time when Gen AI is set to transform industries, the collaboration is aimed at facilitating industry-leading training and certification to India’s young working professionals, Imarticus Learning said in the statement.

The company has launched a programme, ‘Generative AI for Managers’, in partnership with PwC Academy for working professionals having up to eight years of experience, it added.

The four-month programme has been designed for managers in various fields to master tools and platforms such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Dall-E 2, Dialogflow, TheresAnAIForThat and MidJourney among others.

The Mumbai-headquartered Imarticus Learning is an approved preparation partner for four global accounting and finance certifications - CMA, CFA, ACCA, and CPA.