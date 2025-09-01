IMC to focus on connecting communities, 5G & 6G: Scindia

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The upcoming India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 will focus on 5G and 6G technologies and also discuss ways to connect communities such as farmers, MSMEs and school children, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

While releasing AI-Powered India Mobile Congress 2025 app, Scindia said around 1.5 lakh participants from 115 countries are expected to attend the IMC scheduled for October 8-11 here.

"This (IMC) is not only a platform where we will discuss only 5G, 6G, AI, IoT, M2M, and so on and so forth, but it’s also a platform where we will be talking about how farmers, children in schools, MSMEs, etc. are connected and how society will find new opportunities and new hopes," Scindia said.

He said 30 ministries of the Centre will participate in IMC 2025.

"With the app launch today, we are trying to innovate ourselves and scale up the experience for all the audience and the participants in IMC. Our vision this year, which is to innovate and transform, is extremely important, considering the importance that the Prime Minister has attached to Aatmanirbharta...and propelling India towards victory by 2047," the minister said. PTI PRS PRS ANU ANU