IMF economist Shekhar Aiyar appointed director & chief executive of ICRIER

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) IMF Economist Shekhar Aiyar will join the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) as its new Director and Chief Executive in November, according to an statement.

Aiyar is currently assistant director in the research department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), where he oversees the work programme on trade and industrial policy.

Prior to that, he served as the IMF's mission chief for Germany and head of the Eurozone Division.

He has been a visiting scholar at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), a visiting professor at the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) and an advisor to the Bank of England, the ICRIER statement said on Wednesday.

He holds a BA in Economics from Delhi University, an MA in Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University and a PhD in Economics from Brown University. PTI BKS TRB