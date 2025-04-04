IMF team arrives in Pakistan to review governance, corruption issues: report

Islamabad, Apr 4 (PTI) A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) arrived in Pakistan to conduct a comprehensive review of governance and corruption issues, according to a media report on Friday.

The IMF team will begin meetings with Pakistani officials on Monday, the Express Tribune newspaper reported, quoting sources.

The mission’s primary objective is to provide technical assistance to enhance Pakistan’s reform capacity. Its discussions will focus on strengthening governance and addressing corruption issues to support it, according to the report.

The IMF team will review budget proposals for the fiscal year 2025-26 and engage in follow-up negotiations regarding technical support for governance issues, sources said.

The delegation will also discuss measures to improve tax revenue, control government expenditure, and finalise proposals for the upcoming budget with Ministry of Finance officials.

The federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 is expected to be presented in the National Assembly during the first week of June.

Last week, the Washington-based global lender commended the Pakistani government for its fiscal policy efforts, particularly in reducing public debt, controlling inflation, enhancing tax equity, and maintaining price stability. Last month, the IMF reached a deal with Pakistan for a new USD 1.3 billion loan to tackle climate change and agreed on the first review of the ongoing USD 7 billion bailout programme, according to an official statement.

It will enable Pakistan to access over USD 2 billion which it needs to address the balance of payment issue. PTI SH GRS GRS GRS