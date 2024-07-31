IMFA net profit rises to Rs 117 cr in June quarter

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd on Wednesday posted a nearly 7 per cent rise in its standalone profit after tax to Rs 117.52 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

IMFA had reported a profit after tax of Rs 110 crore in the April-June quarter of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Its revenues, however, fell to Rs 662.28 crore from Rs 701.73 crore a year ago.

The company's ferro chrome production declined to 60,976 tonnes, against 66,261 tonnes in FY24.

Sales also fell to 63,035 tonnes from 64,695 tonnes in the year-ago period. PTI ABI SHW