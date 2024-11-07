IMFA Q2 profit grows to Rs 125 cr

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys (IMFA) on Thursday reported a 40 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 125.21 crore in the September quarter, aided by reduced expenses.

It had posted Rs 89.34 crore net profit a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 711.02 crore from Rs 704.25 in the July-September period in the preceding 2023-24 financial year.

IMFA trimmed its expenses to Rs 540.71 crore from 581.10 crore in the year-ago quarter.