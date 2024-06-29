Immense possibilities for startups across sectors in J&K, says Lieutenant Governor Sinha

Srinagar, Jun 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the Union Territory has immense possibilities for startups across sectors and the government is committed to handhold young entrepreneurs.

"I believe startups are powerful instrument to bridge the gap between universities and industries. Startups have also been able to meet the two important objectives- employment generation and profit generation," Sinha said at the National Seminar on the 'Role of academic-driven Startups in developing economy of J&K UT (RASE 2024)' held at NIT Srinagar.

The Lt Governor encouraged the students to set action-oriented goals to turn their entrepreneurial dream into reality and contribute to nation's socio-economic transformation and growth.

"My message to future startup entrepreneurs is to focus on 'problem first' and not 'product first' so that your ideas can accelerate the process of 'Viksit Bharat' and also encourage entrepreneurial spirit among young students," he said.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the potential of academic-driven startups to transform J&K's economy by fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in educational institutions.

He mentioned about the administration's key initiatives like J&K Start-up Policy and the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) that have the potential to transform startups and entrepreneurship ecosystem, especially in rural areas of the Union Territory.

There are immense possibilities for startups in tourism, health, logistics, handloom, handicraft, horticulture, agriculture and allied sectors. "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to provide necessary support and handholding to the young entrepreneurs in both technology and non-technology sectors," he said.

He further said that the national level seminar will encourage universities/colleges to invest in future and nurture the talents for impactful innovations.

The Lt Governor also emphasised the need to provide high-quality technical and vocational education and training to future entrepreneurs.

Two other important objectives of startups are to develop and transfer new technology for societal transformation and create a vast talent pool as per the needs of the industry, Sinha added.

He called for enhanced collaborations between academia, industry and policymakers to develop a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

The two-day national seminar is being organized by National Institute of Technology Srinagar in association with Department of Holistic Education, Central University of Kashmir, ICAR CITH, Science & Technology Department, and SKUAST-Kashmir. PTI SSB HVA