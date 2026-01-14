Impact of US tariffs likely to be felt in H2 amid uncertainties over new contracts: ACMA

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The impact of the US tariffs on the domestic auto component industry is likely to be felt in the second half of the current fiscal with uncertainty regarding the new contracts, industry body ACMA said on Wednesday.

The Indian auto component industry grew by 6.8 per cent to Rs 3.56 lakh crore in the April-September period of FY26 as compared with a turnover of Rs 3.33 lakh crore in April-September FY25.

Exports grew by 9.3 per cent to USD 12.1 billion, while imports increased by around 12.5 per cent to USD 12.3 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of USD 180 million, compared to a surplus of USD 150 million in H1 (April-September) FY25.

Auto components exports to the US currently fall under the 25 per cent tax rate.

“The impact of Trump tariffs would be felt more in the second half than in the first half. Because, they kicked in the month of September,” Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) Director General Vinnie Mehta told reporters here.

The industry works on very thin margins and it's just not possible to absorb this kind of tariff willingly, he added.

“Maybe for a short run, people may be looking at it, but we really need a solution as we go along,” Mehta said.

He noted that exports for the US remained fairly stable in the April-September period. The Indian firms exported components worth USD 920 million in the period under review as compared with USD 790 million in H1 of last fiscal.

“As we go forward, US exports look a little uncertain, and I think that new awards or new contracts are in a little bit of a limbo, whereas existing supply chains continue for at least for a little bit more time,” Sriram Viji, President-Designate, ACMA stated.

The industry body said the export growth in the April-September period of the current fiscal was achieved despite significant global headwinds, including supply-chain disruptions, raw material cost pressures, and weakening aggregate demand in key markets, it said.

The US and Germany remained among the top export destinations, while China, Japan and Germany continued to be the leading sources of imports, it added.

The overall growth in the six-month period was supported by stable domestic demand, a resilient aftermarket, and continued investments in capacity expansion, localisation and technology upgradation.

Sales to OEMs rose by 7.3 per cent to Rs 3.04 lakh crore during the period, led primarily by the passenger vehicle and LCV segments, it added.

The aftermarket recorded a robust growth of 9 per cent clocking Rs 53,160 crore , driven by an expanding vehicle parc, increasing formalisation of the repair and maintenance ecosystem, and deeper penetration of organised channels, the industry body said.

Electric vehicles accounted for 4.6 per cent of total supplies to OEMs, underscoring the steady transition towards new-age mobility, ACMA stated.

"H1 FY26 performance reflects the underlying strength of India's automotive ecosystem, with growth across OEM supplies and the aftermarket," Mehta stated.

On the trade side, export growth has remained healthy, though imports have risen at a faster pace, leading to a marginal trade deficit, he added.

"The industry is responding through deeper localisation, capacity expansion and closer collaboration with stakeholders, while preparing for the next phase of growth driven by new mobility technologies," Mehta stated.

Elaborating on the overall business outlook for the segment, ACMA President Vikrampati Singhania said that while demand conditions in the first half were driven largely by underlying domestic fundamentals, the second half of the fiscal is expected to benefit from improving retail sentiment, supported by recent policy measures, seasonal demand and continued infrastructure-led activity.

The reduction in GST on select vehicle categories, effective post-September, is expected to support demand momentum in the second half of FY26, particularly in passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, with potential positive spillovers for the component ecosystem, he added.

In addition, sustained performance in tractors and a gradual recovery in commercial vehicles could further strengthen demand as utilisation levels improve, he noted.

At the same time, the industry continues to face key headwinds including geopolitical uncertainties, rising freight costs, raw-material price volatility, high GST rates on auto components, and the limited availability of critical materials such as rare-earth magnets, Singhania stated. PTI MSS MSS ANU ANU