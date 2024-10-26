Import of 200 bicycle reflectors exempted from mandatory quality norms

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The government has exempted manufacturers from the mandatory quality control norms for the import of 200 bicycle reflectors for research and development, an official statement said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The exemption is also extended for import of the reflectors by bicycle manufacturers in India for export purposes, subject to certain conditions.

"In order to enable ease of doing business, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has amended the Bicycle Retro-Reflective Devices (Quality Control) Order, 2020 notified on July 9, 2020, and is effective from July 2023," the commerce and industry ministry said.

The QCO on Bicycle Retro-Reflective Devices (Quality Control) Amendment Order, 2024 is one of the many initiatives for quality ecosystem development, attracting investments and fostering entrepreneurial talent that places paramount importance on product quality, it said.

Advertisment

DPIIT has been issuing QCOs since 1987, covering 81 QCOs for over 330 products under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Act, including goods like cement, LPG Gas Stoves, Pressure Cookers, Air Conditioners & Refrigerators. PTI RR MR