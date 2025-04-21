Improve performance of education and housing loan: DFS secy to banks

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju has asked bankers to improve performance in terms of education and housing loans.

Financial Services Secretary, while chairing a meeting with MDs & CEOs and senior officers of public sector banks (PSBs) on Saturday in Bhubaneswar, reviewed the progress of various social security schemes.

Nagaraju advised banks to improve performance under education and housing loans, Department of Financial Services (DFS) said in a series of posts on X on Monday.

He appreciated Odisha's State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) performance under Social Security Schemes, Customer Service Point (CSP) Plus initiative and support of state government for implementation of various schemes, it said.

The secretary also appreciated the rise in credit flow by banks in Odisha in recent years. PTI DP TRB