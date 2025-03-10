IMT Ghaziabad opens centre for financial markets in Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) To strengthen the synergy between academia and the financial industry, IMT Ghaziabad on Monday announced establishing the Centre for Financial Markets (CFM) in Mumbai.

The Centre for Financial Markets in Mumbai is being launched at a time when "disruptive business models, political realignments, and artificial intelligence are challenging the traditional order", IMT Ghaziabad Director Dr Atish Chattopadhyay said in a statement.

Emerging markets are set to attract increased capital inflows, driven by fintech advancements, regulatory harmonisation, and alternative investments, he said.

These shifts will enhance market liquidity, foster financial innovation, and strengthen economic stability in high-growth regions, he said.