IMT Ghaziabad secures 1st rank in 'Career Outcomes' category in India

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Management institute IMT Ghaziabad on Friday said it has secured the 1st rank in the 'Career Outcomes' category of the QS Executive MBA Rankings 2024 in India.

Additionally, as per a statement, the institute has attained the 3rd position in Asia and ranks 9th globally in the same category.

The 'Career Outcomes' is an important parameter that measures salary increase pre and post completion of MBA. It also measures the percentage of class being promoted within 12 months of graduation.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) is a prominent provider of services, analytics, and insights within the global higher education sector.

The core mission of the QS is to empower individuals to unleash their potential through academic accomplishments, global mobility, and career advancement.

Established in 2004, the QS World University Rankings portfolio stands as the preeminent source of comparative data on university performance on a global scale.

It stated that IMT Ghaziabad continues strengthening its global position through consistent recognition and accolades, affirming its status as one of India's premier management institutes.

Vishal Talwar, Director of IMT Ghaziabad, stated, "This significant achievement underscores our steadfast dedication to providing exceptional education and unparalleled career opportunities." In addition to its recent achievements, IMT Ghaziabad has previously secured a global rank of 151+ in the Master's in Management program category, 101+ in the Master's in Marketing program category, and 151+ in the Master's in Finance program category in the QS World Business Master's Rankings 2024.